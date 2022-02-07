Why Phunware Shares Are Rising Today

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) is trading higher Monday after the company announced a strategic political partnership with AI-based digital platform company Campaign Nucleus.

The partnership aims to enhance Phunware's smart advocacy solution on mobile and to further extend its capabilities in support of tech-enabled politics. Integrating the capabilities of Campaign Nucleus will help Phunware support politicians and advocacy groups, as well as third-party platforms that want to personalize political content delivery and engagement.

"We live in a mobile-first world, so it’s imperative politicians and advocacy groups understand how to not only curate, personalize and deliver content on mobile at scale, but also drive engagement in a secure and repeatable way that can’t be canceled or manipulated," said Alan Knitowski, co-founder, president and CEO of Phunware.

Initial joint products and solutions from the two companies will focus primarily on political activity in the United States, but the companies expect to launch new offerings and capabilities over time in international markets.

See Also: Why Snowflake Shares Are Trading Higher Today

PHUN Price Action: Phunware has traded as low as 82 cents and as high as $24.04 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 15.4% at $2.94 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Phunware.