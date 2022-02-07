 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Phunware Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 07, 2022 10:16am   Comments
Share:
Why Phunware Shares Are Rising Today

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) is trading higher Monday after the company announced a strategic political partnership with AI-based digital platform company Campaign Nucleus.

The partnership aims to enhance Phunware's smart advocacy solution on mobile and to further extend its capabilities in support of tech-enabled politics. Integrating the capabilities of Campaign Nucleus will help Phunware support politicians and advocacy groups, as well as third-party platforms that want to personalize political content delivery and engagement.

"We live in a mobile-first world, so it’s imperative politicians and advocacy groups understand how to not only curate, personalize and deliver content on mobile at scale, but also drive engagement in a secure and repeatable way that can’t be canceled or manipulated," said Alan Knitowski, co-founder, president and CEO of Phunware.

Initial joint products and solutions from the two companies will focus primarily on political activity in the United States, but the companies expect to launch new offerings and capabilities over time in international markets.

See Also: Why Snowflake Shares Are Trading Higher Today

PHUN Price Action: Phunware has traded as low as 82 cents and as high as $24.04 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 15.4% at $2.94 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Phunware.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PHUN)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
47 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Alan KnitowskiNews Penny Stocks Contracts Politics Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com