18 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Anghami Inc.(NASDAQ: ANGH) rose 35.1% to $16.30 in pre-market trading after jumping around 23% on Friday.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) rose 21.9% to $29.98 in pre-market trading following a report from the Wall Street Journal that e-commerce giant <b>Amazon.com Inc</b> (NASDAQ: AMZN) has approached the connected fitness company about a potential acquisition.
- Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) shares rose 15.6% to $0.4160 in pre-market trading.
- IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) shares rose 13.7% to $3.17 in pre-market trading. IceCure Medical recently said it sees preliminary FY21 revenues of $4.1 million.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) rose 13.5% to $2.77 in pre-market trading. Redbox Entertainment, last week, said Redbox rentals have not recovered to the extent expected and costs have not been offset by an increase in revenues.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) rose 8.9% to $2.69 in pre-market trading.
- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) rose 7.7% to $4.10 in pre-market trading after jumping around 12% on Friday.
- Elevate Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELVT) rose 7.5% to $3.30 in pre-market trading. Elevate is expected to report Q4 earnings on February 15, 2022.
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) rose 7.5% to $2.15 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Friday.
- Waterdrop Inc.. (NYSE: WDH) shares rose 7.2% to $1.63 in pre-market trading.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) rose 7.2% to $3.59 in pre-market trading. The company recently reiterated FY21 guidance.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE: HUT) rose 7% to $6.94 in pre-market trading after jumping 12% on Friday.
Losers
- Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) shares fell 16% to $1.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $2.0 million registered direct offering.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) shares fell 7.4% to $4.67 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Friday.
- Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) shares fell 5.9% to $5.58 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Friday.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) shares fell 5.8% to $0.1855 in pre-market trading.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 4.3% to $9.31 in pre-market trading.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) shares fell 3.8% to $117.59 in pre-market trading after the company filed in the U.S. to register one billion new American Depositary Shares (ADS). Each ADS represents eight ordinary shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant.
