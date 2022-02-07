18 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH) rose 35.1% to $16.30 in pre-market trading after jumping around 23% on Friday.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) rose 21.9% to $29.98 in pre-market trading following a report from the Wall Street Journal that e-commerce giant <b>Amazon.com Inc</b> (NASDAQ: AMZN) has approached the connected fitness company about a potential acquisition.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) shares rose 15.6% to $0.4160 in pre-market trading.

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) shares rose 13.7% to $3.17 in pre-market trading. IceCure Medical recently said it sees preliminary FY21 revenues of $4.1 million.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) rose 13.5% to $2.77 in pre-market trading. Redbox Entertainment, last week, said Redbox rentals have not recovered to the extent expected and costs have not been offset by an increase in revenues.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) rose 8.9% to $2.69 in pre-market trading.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) rose 7.7% to $4.10 in pre-market trading after jumping around 12% on Friday.

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELVT) rose 7.5% to $3.30 in pre-market trading. Elevate is expected to report Q4 earnings on February 15, 2022.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) rose 7.5% to $2.15 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Friday.

Waterdrop Inc.. (NYSE: WDH) shares rose 7.2% to $1.63 in pre-market trading.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) rose 7.2% to $3.59 in pre-market trading. The company recently reiterated FY21 guidance.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE: HUT) rose 7% to $6.94 in pre-market trading after jumping 12% on Friday.

Losers

Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) shares fell 16% to $1.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $2.0 million registered direct offering.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) shares fell 7.4% to $4.67 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Friday.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) shares fell 5.9% to $5.58 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Friday.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) shares fell 5.8% to $0.1855 in pre-market trading.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 4.3% to $9.31 in pre-market trading.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) shares fell 3.8% to $117.59 in pre-market trading after the company filed in the U.S. to register one billion new American Depositary Shares (ADS). Each ADS represents eight ordinary shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant.

