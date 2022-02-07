 Skip to main content

Here's How Toshiba Looks To Restructure Itself
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 6:52am   Comments
  • Toshiba Corp (OTC: TOSYYlooks to divide itself into two companies and sell non-core assets.
  • The Japanese tech giant scrapped its initial three-way split that faced fierce criticism from activist shareholders, Bloomberg reports.
  • Toshiba aims to spin off the devices business, including semiconductors, and list it. 
  • Toshiba looks to sell its joint venture stake in Toshiba Carrier Corporation to the Carrier Group for ~¥100 billion.
  • Toshiba also aims to divest Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation and Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation. 
  • Toshiba has designated Toshiba Tec Corporation as a non-core business.
  • Toshiba dumped an earlier plan to separate its infrastructure operations. 
  • Splitting into two companies would be cheaper and smoother than the original plan.
  • Toshiba aims to return over ¥300 billion to the shareholders over the next two years.
  • Price Action: TOSYY shares traded higher by 0.92% at $20.78 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs spinoffNews Asset Sales Tech

