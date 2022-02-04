Toshiba To Invest $1B To Drive Chip Production
- Toshiba Corp (OTC: TOSYY) looks to construct a new 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility for power semiconductors at its main discrete semiconductor production base, Kaga Toshiba Electronics Corporation, in Ishikawa Prefecture.
- Toshiba will invest ~125 billion yen ($1.09 billion) to more than double the production of power management semiconductors to match up to the likes of Infineon Technologies AG (OTC: IFNNF), Reuters reports.
- Toshiba will invest around 100 billion yen in the new plant, on top of a 25 billion yen investment in a 300-millimeter fabrication line it is building at an existing chip plant.
- The construction will occur in two phases, with the production start of Phase 1 scheduled for fiscal 2024.
- When Phase 1 reaches total capacity, Toshiba’s power semiconductor production capacity will be 2.5 times that of fiscal 2021.
- The new fab will have a quake absorbing structure, enhanced BCP systems, dual power supply lines, and the latest energy-saving manufacturing equipment to reduce environmental burdens.
- Price Action: TOSYY shares traded lower by 1.25% at $20.59 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
