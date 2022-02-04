 Skip to main content

Toshiba To Invest $1B To Drive Chip Production
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2022 7:42am   Comments
  • Toshiba Corp (OTC: TOSYYlooks to construct a new 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility for power semiconductors at its main discrete semiconductor production base, Kaga Toshiba Electronics Corporation, in Ishikawa Prefecture. 
  • Toshiba will invest ~125 billion yen ($1.09 billion) to more than double the production of power management semiconductors to match up to the likes of Infineon Technologies AG (OTC: IFNNF), Reuters reports.
  • Toshiba will invest around 100 billion yen in the new plant, on top of a 25 billion yen investment in a 300-millimeter fabrication line it is building at an existing chip plant.
  • The construction will occur in two phases, with the production start of Phase 1 scheduled for fiscal 2024. 
  • When Phase 1 reaches total capacity, Toshiba’s power semiconductor production capacity will be 2.5 times that of fiscal 2021.
  • The new fab will have a quake absorbing structure, enhanced BCP systems, dual power supply lines, and the latest energy-saving manufacturing equipment to reduce environmental burdens.
  • Price Action: TOSYY shares traded lower by 1.25% at $20.59 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

