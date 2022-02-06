 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Updates Supercharger Map With New Upcoming Stations, 35% Growth In 2021
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 06, 2022 4:16pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Updates Supercharger Map With New Upcoming Stations, 35% Growth In 2021

Elon Musk owned Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has recently launched its updated Supercharger map. 

According to the data, the automaker went from 23,277 Superchargers at 2,564 stations at the end of 2020 to 31,498 Superchargers at 3,476 stations at the end of 2021. This shows year-over-year growth of 35%. 

Tesla has also released details about its new upcoming stations and the updated timelines for expected completions.

Also Read: Tesla Confirms Opening Supercharger Network To Other EVs: What's The Revenue Potential?

Tesla has added a lot of planned stations in Europe, where it is allowing non-Tesla EV owners to use the network.  

The updated map also shows Superchargers that are being added in Canada. 

Last year, the company put Starlink antennas at Supercharger stations so that users of the charging network can use the internet while waiting for their vehicles to juice up.

Also Read: Tesla Could Be Launching Restaurants At Charging Stations: Here's Why

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

The Dogecoin Millionaire Reveals What He's Bullish On, And Elon Musk Is Too!
Here's The Latest Offer Being Made To The Teen Who Wants $50K To Stop Tracking Elon Musk's Jet
10 Most Searched Tickers On Benzinga In January: SPY, Tesla, Apple And More
Shiba Inu Edges Out Bitcoin, Becomes The Most Popular Crypto On CoinMarketCap In January
Dogecoin Does It Again, Hits Yet Another Major Milestone
This Advertising Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Disney, Netflix And Amazon
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk map new superchargerNews Top Stories Markets General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com