Tesla Updates Supercharger Map With New Upcoming Stations, 35% Growth In 2021

Elon Musk owned Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has recently launched its updated Supercharger map.

According to the data, the automaker went from 23,277 Superchargers at 2,564 stations at the end of 2020 to 31,498 Superchargers at 3,476 stations at the end of 2021. This shows year-over-year growth of 35%.

Tesla has also released details about its new upcoming stations and the updated timelines for expected completions.

Tesla has added a lot of planned stations in Europe, where it is allowing non-Tesla EV owners to use the network.

The updated map also shows Superchargers that are being added in Canada.

Last year, the company put Starlink antennas at Supercharger stations so that users of the charging network can use the internet while waiting for their vehicles to juice up.

