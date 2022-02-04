A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) - P/E: 8.24 Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) - P/E: 2.59 West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) - P/E: 3.48 Friedman Industries (AMEX:FRD) - P/E: 1.81 B2Gold (AMEX:BTG) - P/E: 8.43

Koppers Hldgs has reported Q3 earnings per share at 1.01, which has decreased by 28.37% compared to Q2, which was 1.41. This quarter, Olympic Steel experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 2.84 in Q2 and is now 4.09. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.29%, which has increased by 0.01% from last quarter's yield of 0.28%.

West Fraser Timber has reported Q3 earnings per share at 4.2, which has decreased by 65.91% compared to Q2, which was 12.32. Friedman Industries's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 1.91, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.64. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.86%, which has increased by 0.2% from last quarter's yield of 0.66%.

B2Gold saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.05 in Q2 to 0.12 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.82%, which has decreased by 0.46% from 4.28% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.