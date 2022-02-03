 Skip to main content

Here's Why Discovery Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2022 2:29pm   Comments
  • Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCKconfirmed discussions with BT Group to create a new sports venture in the U.K. by combining its Eurosport business in the U.K. and Ireland with BT Sport. 
  • The companies aim for the 50:50 Joint Venture to be operational in 2022, pending a definitive agreement and regulatory approval.
  • The proposed U.K. venture would bring together BT Sport and Eurosport U.K., which have extensive portfolios of premium sports rights.
  • Discovery forayed into the global sports media business in 2014 with its acquisition of Eurosport. 
  • Price Action: DISCA shares traded higher by 4.21% at $28.86 on the last check Thursday.

