A Look Into Utilities Sector Value Stocks
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2022 9:47am   Comments
What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

  1. NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) - P/E: 3.89
  2. Energy Co of Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) - P/E: 6.13
  3. Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE:SBS) - P/E: 9.96
  4. Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) - P/E: 4.45
  5. Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 2.95

This quarter, NRG Energy experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 4.4 in Q2 and is now 6.6. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.63%, which has increased by 0.5% from last quarter's yield of 3.13%.

This quarter, Energy Co of Minas Gerais experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.22 in Q2 and is now 0.05. Companhia De Saneamento saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.21 in Q2 to 0.13 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.94%, which has decreased by 0.83% from last quarter's yield of 3.77%.

Kenon Hldgs has reported Q3 earnings per share at 3.45, which has increased by 7.81% compared to Q2, which was 3.2. Pampa Energia saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.94 in Q2 to 2.36 now.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

