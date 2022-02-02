52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares surged 29.8% to settle at $0.5969.
- Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) climbed 29.4% to close at $10.09. Synaptogenix highlighted publication of peer-reviewed scientific article evidencing Byrostatin-1's improved cognition over baseline in advanced Alzheimer's disease patients.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) gained 27.4% to settle at $1.16.
- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) shares gained 26.8% to close at $4.30 on Tuesday after the company provided an update on patient recruitment for the Phase III study for the treatment of sBCC with Ameluz-PDT.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) surged 26.8% to close at $0.8599.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) jumped 22.5% to settle at $2.23.
- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) gained 22.2% to close at $4.90. OptimumBank Holdings reported FY21 adjusted net income of $5.035 million.
- voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) rose 21.3% to settle at $6.79.
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) jumped 20.9% to close at $6.82. The company disclosed a partnership with BridgeValley Community & Technical College and the Workforce Development Board of Kanawha County.
- AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL) jumped 20% to close at $5.34.
- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) gained 19.7% to close at $5.14.
- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRTX) climbed 18.9% to close at $4.03.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) climbed 18.4% to close at $13.96. Hearing newsletter provider Oxford Club named the stock as new buy.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) gained 18.1% to close at $8.37.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) surged 17.6% to close at $10.54.
- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) gained 17.3% to close at $5.55.
- Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) surged 17.2% to close at $21.22.
- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GANX) jumped 17.1% to settle at $4.65.
- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) gained 17.1% to close at $3.42.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) surged 16.9% to settle at $4.29.
- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR) jumped 16.5% to close at $73.63.
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) surged 15.9% to close at $0.69.
- Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) gained 15.1% to close at $2.82. Alithya acquired Vitalyst for $50.2 million.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) rose 14.5% to close at $3.2750.
- Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) gained 14.2% to settle at $9.91.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) surged 14.2% to close at $1.29.
- Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DGHI) climbed 14.1% to close at $4.13 after the company reported an 86% year over year increase in Bitcoin production for January.
- United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) shares jumped 14.1% to close at $230.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN) climbed 13.1% to close at $56.25. Cedar Fair said it will review unsolicited non-binding offer from SeaWorld.
- Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) gained 12.4% to close at $6.72.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) rose 12.3% to close at $6.83 as the company issued pipeline update and anticipated 2022 milestones.
- UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) rose 9.3% to close at $20.40 following Q4 results.
- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) gained 9.2% to close at $12.66.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) rose 8.8% to close at $7.04. Opera, last month, announced a $50 million buyback.
- Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) shares rose 7.8% to close at $5.23 after climbing 23% on Monday.
- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) rose 5.8% to $39.80 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter.
Also check out: Executives Sell Over $10M Of 5 Stocks
Losers
- Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) shares jumped 41.9% to close at $12.44 on Tuesday amid continued post-IPO volatility. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $10 per share.
- Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) fell 23.1% to close at $0.90 after the company announced it terminated the AXO-Lenti-PD license agreement with Oxford Biomedica for Parkinson's disease and also announced a CEO transition.
- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) shares fell 18.8% to close at $15.23 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) fell 15.6% to close at $11.04 as the company reported topline data from the Phase 3 AVATAR trial of ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) in adult female patients with Rett syndrome.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) fell 15.4% to close at $5.21 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) dropped 15.2% to close at $4.57.
- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) shares fell 15% to close at $3.57 after gaining around 24% on Monday.
- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) dropped 14.7% to close at $44.01. Xometry said it sees Q4 sales of $65.5 million to $67.5 million.
- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) fell 14.3% to close at $9.22 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued guidance.
- Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) dipped 12.1% to close at $52.70 as the company swung to a loss in the fourth quarter.
- Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL) fell 12.1% to close at $5.72. Satellogic announced a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) dipped 11.3% to close at $5.96.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) dipped 10.2% to close at $101.62 following Q2 results.
- Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) dropped 10.2% to settle at $10.61.
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) fell 9.7% to close at $12.90.
- PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE: PJT) fell 8% to close at $63.76 after reporting Q4 results.
Also check this: Executives buy more than $600 million of 3 stocks
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas