 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2022 4:40am   Comments
Share:
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares surged 29.8% to settle at $0.5969.
  • Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) climbed 29.4% to close at $10.09. Synaptogenix highlighted publication of peer-reviewed scientific article evidencing Byrostatin-1's improved cognition over baseline in advanced Alzheimer's disease patients.
  • Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) gained 27.4% to settle at $1.16.
  • Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) shares gained 26.8% to close at $4.30 on Tuesday after the company provided an update on patient recruitment for the Phase III study for the treatment of sBCC with Ameluz-PDT.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) surged 26.8% to close at $0.8599.
  • Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) jumped 22.5% to settle at $2.23.
  • OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) gained 22.2% to close at $4.90. OptimumBank Holdings reported FY21 adjusted net income of $5.035 million.
  • voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) rose 21.3% to settle at $6.79.
  • GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) jumped 20.9% to close at $6.82. The company disclosed a partnership with BridgeValley Community & Technical College and the Workforce Development Board of Kanawha County.
  • AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL) jumped 20% to close at $5.34.
  • Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) gained 19.7% to close at $5.14.
  • BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRTX) climbed 18.9% to close at $4.03.
  • Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) climbed 18.4% to close at $13.96. Hearing newsletter provider Oxford Club named the stock as new buy.
  • Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) gained 18.1% to close at $8.37.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) surged 17.6% to close at $10.54.
  • Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) gained 17.3% to close at $5.55.
  • Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) surged 17.2% to close at $21.22.
  • Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GANX) jumped 17.1% to settle at $4.65.
  • GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) gained 17.1% to close at $3.42.
  • Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) surged 16.9% to settle at $4.29.
  • Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR) jumped 16.5% to close at $73.63.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) surged 15.9% to close at $0.69.
  • Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) gained 15.1% to close at $2.82. Alithya acquired Vitalyst for $50.2 million.
  • 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) rose 14.5% to close at $3.2750.
  • Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) gained 14.2% to settle at $9.91.
  • Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) surged 14.2% to close at $1.29.
  • Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DGHI) climbed 14.1% to close at $4.13 after the company reported an 86% year over year increase in Bitcoin production for January.
  • United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) shares jumped 14.1% to close at $230.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN) climbed 13.1% to close at $56.25. Cedar Fair said it will review unsolicited non-binding offer from SeaWorld.
  • Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) gained 12.4% to close at $6.72.
  • Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) rose 12.3% to close at $6.83 as the company issued pipeline update and anticipated 2022 milestones.
  • UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) rose 9.3% to close at $20.40 following Q4 results.
  • Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) gained 9.2% to close at $12.66.
  • Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) rose 8.8% to close at $7.04. Opera, last month, announced a $50 million buyback.
  • Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) shares rose 7.8% to close at $5.23 after climbing 23% on Monday.
  • Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) rose 5.8% to $39.80 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter.

Also check out: Executives Sell Over $10M Of 5 Stocks

Losers

  • Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) shares jumped 41.9% to close at $12.44 on Tuesday amid continued post-IPO volatility. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $10 per share.
  • Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) fell 23.1% to close at $0.90 after the company announced it terminated the AXO-Lenti-PD license agreement with Oxford Biomedica for Parkinson's disease and also announced a CEO transition.
  • DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) shares fell 18.8% to close at $15.23 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) fell 15.6% to close at $11.04 as the company reported topline data from the Phase 3 AVATAR trial of ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) in adult female patients with Rett syndrome.
  • Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) fell 15.4% to close at $5.21 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) dropped 15.2% to close at $4.57.
  • Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) shares fell 15% to close at $3.57 after gaining around 24% on Monday.
  • Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) dropped 14.7% to close at $44.01. Xometry said it sees Q4 sales of $65.5 million to $67.5 million.
  • Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) fell 14.3% to close at $9.22 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued guidance.
  • Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) dipped 12.1% to close at $52.70 as the company swung to a loss in the fourth quarter.
  • Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL) fell 12.1% to close at $5.72. Satellogic announced a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies.
  • Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) dipped 11.3% to close at $5.96.
  • Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) dipped 10.2% to close at $101.62 following Q2 results.
  • Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) dropped 10.2% to settle at $10.61.
  • TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) fell 9.7% to close at $12.90.
  • PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE: PJT) fell 8% to close at $63.76 after reporting Q4 results.

Also check this: Executives buy more than $600 million of 3 stocks

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEHL + AGIL)

34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com