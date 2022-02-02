 Skip to main content

TE Connectivity Raises $600M Via Long-Term Debt Offering
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2022 5:14am   Comments
TE Connectivity Raises $600M Via Long-Term Debt Offering
  • TE Connectivity Ltd's (NYSE: TEL) subsidiary, Tyco Electronics Group S.A., priced $600 million 2.500% senior notes due 2032 in a secondary offering.
  • TE Connectivity will issue the $600 million senior notes due 2032 for 98.033% at an interest rate of 2.500% per year, payable semi-annually.
  • TE Connectivity looks to use the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes.
  • Related Content: TE Connectivity Tops Q1 Consensus; Issues Mixed Q2 Outlook
  • TE Connectivity held $3.5 billion in long-term debt as of December 24, 2021.
  • Price Action: TEL shares closed higher by 0.06% at $143.10 on Tuesday.

