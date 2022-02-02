TE Connectivity Raises $600M Via Long-Term Debt Offering
- TE Connectivity Ltd's (NYSE: TEL) subsidiary, Tyco Electronics Group S.A., priced $600 million 2.500% senior notes due 2032 in a secondary offering.
- TE Connectivity will issue the $600 million senior notes due 2032 for 98.033% at an interest rate of 2.500% per year, payable semi-annually.
- TE Connectivity looks to use the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes.
- TE Connectivity held $3.5 billion in long-term debt as of December 24, 2021.
- Price Action: TEL shares closed higher by 0.06% at $143.10 on Tuesday.
