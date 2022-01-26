TE Connectivity Tops Q1 Consensus; Issues Mixed Q2 Outlook
- TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) reported first-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 8% year-on-year to $3.8 billion, beating the consensus of $3.73 billion. Orders were up 7% Y/Y at $4.3 billion.
- Revenue from Transportation Solutions declined 3% Y/Y to $2.16 billion, Industrial Solutions increased 21.3% Y/Y to $1.06 billion, and Communications Solutions grew 41.4% Y/Y to $601 million.
- Margin: The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 90 basis points to 18.6%.
- The non-GAAP EPS of $1.76 beat the consensus of $1.60.
- TE Connectivity generated $532 million in operating cash flow and held $982 million in cash and equivalents.
- Outlook: TEL sees Q2 FY22 net sales of $3.8 billion, below consensus of $3.86 billion, and non-GAAP EPS of $1.70, above consensus of $1.69.
- Price Action: TEL shares closed lower by 2.17% at $149.20 on Tuesday.
