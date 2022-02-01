Patrick Industries Boosts Stock Buyback Authorization
- Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ: PATK) said its Board of Directors had approved an increase in its current share buyback program to $100 million.
- The approval also includes the $11.0 million remaining under the previous authorization.
- Year-to-date through January 31, 2022, the company repurchased 166,236 shares at an average price of $69.77 per share for a total cost of $11.6 million.
- Operating cash flow for the third quarter of 2021 was $68.7 million. It held $44.88 million in cash and equivalents as of September 26, 2021.
- Price Action: PATK shares are trading higher by 5.17% at $67.73 on the last check Tuesday.
