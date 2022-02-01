 Skip to main content

Karat Packaging Appoints Jian Guo As Finance Chief
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2022 1:48pm   Comments
  • Karat Packaging Inc (NASDAQ: KRT) has appointed Jian Guo as its chief financial officer, effective immediately.
  • In October 2021, Ann Sabahat resigned as CFO for personal reasons, and Peter Lee was named to take up the interim role.
  • Peter Lee will stay on through March 31, 2022, as an advisor to the company.
  • Before joining Karat Packaging, Guo was senior vice president and corporate controller at Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ: RGP).
  • Guo holds an MS degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting from the Pennsylvania State University and a BA degree in English from Anhui University, China.
  • Price Action: KRT shares are trading higher by 0.54% at $16.62 on the last check Tuesday.

