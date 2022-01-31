 Skip to main content

Biologic Medicines-Focused Comera Life Sciences Turns To SPAC For NASDAQ Debut
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2022 2:52pm   Comments
Comera Life Sciences Inc has agreed to go public through a merger with OTR Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: OTRA), a blank-check company.

  • The combined company will have an initial equity value of about $258.4 million. The companies said it would provide about $107 million in gross cash proceeds.
  • All 12.6 million shares will be issued to Comera stockholders at an implied value of $10 per share. 
  • The transaction also includes a potential earn-out to Comera shareholders, including 3.15 million more shares.
  • The SPAC is led by investor and entrepreneur Nicholas J. Singer, who serves as chairman and CEO. 
  • After the transaction closes, Jeff Hackman, Comera’s CEO, will lead the combined company.
  • Woburn, Massachusetts-based Comera Life, is developing new biologic medicines to improve safety and convenience for patients, switching from intravenous to subcutaneous injections.
  • Comera applies its formulation platform, SQore, to develop a portfolio of proprietary subcutaneous (SQ) therapeutics. 
  • Comera will also continue collaborating with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, applying its SQore platform to partners’ biologic medicines to deliver enhanced formulations that facilitate self-injectable care.
  • The merger will close in Q2 FY22.
  • Price Action: OTRA shares are trading 0.13% higher at $10.17 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

