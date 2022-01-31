 Skip to main content

Tesla The Train Conductor? How The Company Is Providing Transportation For German Employees
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 31, 2022 3:33pm   Comments
Tesla The Train Conductor? How The Company Is Providing Transportation For German Employees

One way to help hire thousands of employees and keep production going at a factory is providing reliable transportation to them. Here’s how Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is taking matters into its own hands for the upcoming Giga Berlin factory.

What Happened: Tesla acquired an existing track in Germany from the regional railway group DRE. Statements from the Ministry of Infrastructure and State Planning in Germany were highlighted by Teslarati recently.

Tesla will run a shuttle train between a train stop at Erkner and a new stop south of the Gigafactory. Tesla will also build a train shuttle service for its employees that will coordinate with shift change times.

Tesla will be responsible for construction, planning and operating the shuttle, according to the Ministry of Infrastructure and State Planning.

Related Link: Tesla Launching Gigabeer: What You Should Know About Elon Musk’s Beer Announcement

Why It’s Important: The move by Tesla could be a way to make sure its employees have reliable transportation to and from work.

As the electric vehicle giant continues to scale up its production, ensuring enough employees are hired and working could help boost vehicle delivery numbers.

Giga Berlin is expected to hit production of 500,000 vehicles per year when at full capacity.

The Gigafactory has faced pushback from environmentalists over fears of drinking water access, delaying the launch of the factory.

The factory was originally expected to open in 2021, but the delays have pushed out the start of production. Approval for Giga Berlin is in the final stages, according to the Ministry of the Environment.

Giga Berlin will initially produce Tesla Model Y vehicles.

Tesla is producing test vehicles at the factory as it awaits an official launch date. 

TSLA Price Action: TSLA shares were trading 9.64% higher at $927.98 Monday afternoon. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Giga Berlin Gigafactory Tesla Model Y TeslaratiNews Eurozone Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

