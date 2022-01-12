 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Secures Green Light To Build More Test Cars At Giga Berlin
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 12, 2022 3:12am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Secures Green Light To Build More Test Cars At Giga Berlin

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has secured the green light to build more test cars at Giga Berlin, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a spokeswoman for the environment ministry in the state of Brandenburg.

What Happened: The Elon Musk-led Tesla can build as many as 2,000 electric vehicles at Giga Berlin, up from 250 earlier.

The electric vehicle maker can use the vehicles for testing purposes and is not allowed to sell the cars. 

See Also: Tesla Giga Berlin Yet To Receive Production Greenlight Over Pending Documents

Why It Matters: Tesla’s Giga Berlin start-of-production date has been delayed by several months as the electric vehicle maker is still waiting for final approval from local authorities to commence commercial production.

The Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle maker and the relevant German authorities last month submitted all the requested documents for the final clearance.

A regional environmental ministry in Germany in November repeated an online consultation with local citizens to review objections related to Tesla’s Berlin manufacturing facility.

Musk has blamed German bureaucracy for the delay in the start of the production at the Berlin Gigafactory.

Tesla is reportedly expected to secure the nod to begin production in early 2022.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.6% lower at $1,064.4 a share on Tuesday.
 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Mark Cuban Comes To The Defense Of Dogecoin And Targets Bitcoin As Performance Over Past Year Questioned
Why Alibaba And Other Tech Stocks Are Shooting Up In Hong Kong Today
5 Electric Vehicle Stocks For 2022
How The SPY Looks As Fed Chair Jerome Powell Testifies Before Senate Committee
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Disruption and Niche Offerings in a Crowded Car Rental Marketplace?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs Germany Giga BerlinNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com