 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Merlin Entertainments Names Aramark As Food And Beverage Partner
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2022 6:25am   Comments
Share:
Merlin Entertainments Names Aramark As Food And Beverage Partner
  • Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) has been named a food and beverage partner by England-based Merlin Entertainments. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The multi-year contract will be executed in five of Merlin’s locations in the U.K. and two in the U.S.
  • Aramark will be introducing food and beverage programs coupled with technology solutions to make it easy and convenient for visitors across the seven locations to navigate the varied choices.
  • Food and beverage operations at the respective attractions will begin to operate under Aramark from March 2022 in the U.K., with the transfer expected to complete by March-end 2023 in the U.S.
  • Price Action: ARMK shares closed higher by 1.67% at $33.50 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARMK)

Analyst Ratings For Aramark
Aramark Acquires UK Foodservice Company Wilson Vale For Undisclosed Sum
Expert Ratings For Aramark
Aramark Enters Strategic Collaboration With Starr Restaurant
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com