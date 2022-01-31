Merlin Entertainments Names Aramark As Food And Beverage Partner
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) has been named a food and beverage partner by England-based Merlin Entertainments. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- The multi-year contract will be executed in five of Merlin’s locations in the U.K. and two in the U.S.
- Aramark will be introducing food and beverage programs coupled with technology solutions to make it easy and convenient for visitors across the seven locations to navigate the varied choices.
- Food and beverage operations at the respective attractions will begin to operate under Aramark from March 2022 in the U.K., with the transfer expected to complete by March-end 2023 in the U.S.
- Price Action: ARMK shares closed higher by 1.67% at $33.50 on Friday.
