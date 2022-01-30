ARK Funds See $8B In Net Outflows, But Cathie Wood Says ETF's Stocks Will Rebound

Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF(ARCA: ARKK) has seen a significant decline over the last week, dropping back to a level last seen in mid-2020. The fund is currently down by more than 15%.

The holdings of the ARK Innovation ETF are down more than 50% from their recent highs, including Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT), Block Inc (NYSE: SQ), Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM), and Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU).

Shares of technology and biotech firms are down significantly, which are the companies ARK favors.

Wood’s ETFs are at the center of the stock-market selloff that has pushed the S&P 500 down 7% and the Nasdaq Composite off by 12%.

Also Read: Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF Hits New 52-Week Low: Here Are The Top 5 Holdings In The Flagship Fund

But it seems Wood is positive about the stock rebound. In a blog post, she said, “After correcting for nearly 11 months, innovation stocks seem to have entered deep value territory, their valuations a fraction of peak levels.”

Renato Leggi, a client portfolio manager at ARK, said that some investors have started to agree with Wood’s assessment over the last week and are buying shares.

According to FactSet, over the last week, investors have put about $168 million into the fund, raising its net assets to $11.8 billion.

Although, investors have also pulled a net $1.4 billion from ARK funds over the last month, the most redemptions of any U.S. ETF issuer. ARK funds have experienced more than $8 billion in net outflows over the last six months, more than any other ETF managers over the same period.

Also Read: Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Defies Analysts And Bulks Up On Robinhood Shares