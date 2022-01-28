4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling: Dropbox, Keurig Dr Pepper And More

Personal income in the US increased 0.3% from a month ago in December, while personal spending dropped 0.6% in December. The personal consumption expenditure price index, meanwhile, surged 5.8 percent year-over-year in December. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Keurig Dr Pepper

The Trade: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) President, Cold Beverages Derek Herbert Hopkins disposed a total of 92,166 shares at an average price of $37.65. The insider received $3.47 million as a result of the transaction.

(NASDAQ: KDP) President, Cold Beverages Derek Herbert Hopkins disposed a total of 92,166 shares at an average price of $37.65. The insider received $3.47 million as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: The company’s stock gained around 6% over the past six months.

The company’s stock gained around 6% over the past six months. What Keurig Dr Pepper Does: Keurig Dr Pepper, the product of a 2018 merger between Dr Pepper Snapple and Keurig Green Mountain, is the third- largest nonalcoholic beverage company in North America.

Dropbox

The Trade: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Chief Financial Officer Timothy Regan sold a total of 2,500 shares at an average price of $23.70. The insider received $59.25 thousand from selling those shares.

(NASDAQ: DBX) Chief Financial Officer Timothy Regan sold a total of 2,500 shares at an average price of $23.70. The insider received $59.25 thousand from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Dropbox is expected to report financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Dropbox is expected to report financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, February 17, 2022. What Dropbox Does: Dropbox is a leading provider of cloud-storage and content collaboration tools with an emphasis on individuals and SMB. The company was founded in 2007 and was a pioneer in cloud storage and cross-platform file syncing.

Also check out these stocks insiders are buying

AAR

The Trade: AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) Director Anthony Anderson sold a total of 2,250 shares at an average price of $40.79. The insider received $91.78 thousand as a result of the transaction.

(NYSE: AIR) Director Anthony Anderson sold a total of 2,250 shares at an average price of $40.79. The insider received $91.78 thousand as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: AAR, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.

AAR, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q2 results. What AAR Does: AAR Corp is engaged in providing products and services to aviation, government, and defense market. It operates in two segments namely Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services.

Hayward Holdings