NASA Picks Virgin Orbit To Provide Launch Services Through VADR Contract
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 3:43pm   Comments
  • NASA has selected Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VORB) to provide launch services through Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated Rideshare (VADR) contract.
  • The contract has a five-year ordering period with a maximum total value of $300 million and will be managed by the Launch Services Program at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
  • "The VADR contract vehicle now provides a platform for NASA to more easily contract for flights on our LauncherOne service," said Dan Hart, CEO of Virgin Orbit.
  • The fixed-price IDIQ contract will leverage commercial satellite launch practices and flexibility afforded by Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne system.
  • Virgin Orbit has already launched thirteen satellites to space for NASA.
  • Price Action: VORB shares traded higher by 2.28% at $8.06 on the last check Thursday.

