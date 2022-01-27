 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ford CEO Jim Farley Sees These 2 Companies As Rivals In EV Race (Hint: GM Isn't Among Them)
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 10:01am   Comments
Share:
Ford CEO Jim Farley Sees These 2 Companies As Rivals In EV Race Hint: GM Isn't Among Them

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is pursuing the electric vehicle market with increased momentum and investment and is hoping to deliver 600,000 EVs within the next 22 months.

Ford's 2 EV Favorites: Even as Ford steps on the gas pedal, CEO Jim Farley told Yahoo Finance Live that he admires EV giant Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Chinese EV startup Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) for their commitment and hard work toward making a name for themselves in the EV sector.

Rather than calling these two companies as rivals, the Ford CEO commended them.

"They've been at this a long time. They engineer their vehicles differently," Farley said.

Farley added he is "most respectful of Tesla's profitability." The company is now making more than $10,000 a vehicle in their second-quarter earnings, he said.

Related Link: Why Is Ford Planning To Triple Mustang Mach E EV Production By 2023?

Crosstown rival General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) did not figure in Farley's list of favorite EV plays. GM announced earlier this week it is investing $7 billion to further its goal of overtaking Tesla as the EV leader by 2025.

Ford's Order Flow Abounds: Farley also said the company has more than 10,000 orders for its E-Transit, of which retail giant Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) recently placed an order for 1,000 units. The company has about 200,000 reservations for its F-150 Lightning EV pickup truck, he added.

The targeted capacity of 600,000 units over the next 22 months will help the company meet these commitments.

F Price Action: Ford shares were rallying 2.49% to $20.41 Thursday morning at publication.

Related Link: Why This Ford Analyst Is Downgrading Blue Oval Stock

Photo: Ford F-150 Lightning pre-production model at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, courtesy Ford

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

Rivian Ramping Up Production After Near-Weeklong Pause For Fixes, Improvements: Report
Ford CEO Jim Farley Bats For Joe Biden's EV Incentives
Stock Wars: Lyft Vs. Uber
Elon Musk Takes A Dig At Legacy Automakers For Calling Themselves Leaders In EVs
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; Fed Policy Decision In Focus
Ford Mustang Mach-E EV Outsold The Gas-Powered Variant By 6x In Europe Last Year
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cars electric vehicles EVs Jim FarleyNews Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com