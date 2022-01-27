EXCLUSIVE: Splash Beverage Inks Distribution Agreement With D. Bertoline & Sons For All Splash Brands
- Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSE: SBEV) has signed a distribution agreement with D. Bertoline & Sons.
- Splash Beverage Group manufactures and distributes a portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands, including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria and the TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink.
- D. Bertoline & Sons, founded in 1933, is a family-owned business that covers two New York counties, Putnam and Westchester.
- What Happened: The Company has agreed to distribute all Splash brand beverages through the D. Bertoline network.
- Why It's Important: The agreement secures a strong foothold in a densely populated Northeast region. D. Bertoline & Sons is an AB ONE wholesaler with a significant presence in New York State's Hudson Valley region.
- "This is another major win for Splash as we continue to execute our business plan to expand our presence in the US market," said Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group's chairman and CEO.
- "We believe this is another validation arising from our distribution agreement with AB ONE, whose territory includes New York City, among other major territories."
- SBEV Price Action: SBEV shares are down by 2.86% at $3.84 during the pre-market session on Thursday.
