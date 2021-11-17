 Skip to main content

Splash Beverage Signs Distribution Deal With AB ONE
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 12:39pm   Comments
  • Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSE: SBEV) has signed a distribution agreement with AB ONE to expand the availability of its TapouT performance drink, Copa di Vino wine by the glass, and Pulpoloco sangria. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • AB ONE is owned Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD). AB ONE serves approximately 50,000 accounts, including retail stores, restaurants, bars, and venues across multiple states in the U.S.
  • The AB One distribution network will cover large new markets for the Splash brands. AB One's distribution organization covers key U.S. markets like New York, Boston, and Los Angeles.
  • Price Action: SBEV shares are trading higher by 4.86% at $1.94 on the last check Wednesday.

