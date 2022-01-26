 Skip to main content

Harley-Davidson Unveils Eight New Models Powered By Milwaukee-Eight 117 Engine
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 1:35pm   Comments
Harley-Davidson Unveils Eight New Models Powered By Milwaukee-Eight 117 Engine
  • Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) has revealed eight new models in its 2022 motorcycle line, each powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117, the most-powerful factory-installed engine offered by the company.
  • The new models include the Street Glide ST and Road Glide ST in the Grand American Touring line, the Low Rider S, the new Low Rider ST Cruiser models, and four models from Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO).
  • "As part of our focus on stronghold segments, including Grand American Touring and Cruisier, the 2022 product line is designed for power and performance," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President, and CEO, Harley-Davidson.
  • Price Action: HOG shares are trading higher by 1.75% at $34.85 on the last check Wednesday.

