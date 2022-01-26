 Skip to main content

Lincoln Educational Services Launches Dental Assistant Training In New Jersey
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 1:25pm   Comments
  • Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ: LINChas introduced a Dental Assisting career training program at the Iselin, New Jersey campus, addressing a projected gap of more than 14,000 job openings in New Jersey.
  • The Iselin campus is the third Lincoln Tech campus to offer Dental Assistant career training, joining Rhode Island and Massachusetts locations.
  • The Certificate-granting program can be completed in approximately 12 months, with day and evening scheduling options available.
  • Upon graduation, students will be eligible to appear for the Dental Assisting National Board Exams in Radiography Health and Safety, Infection Control, and General Chairside Assisting.
  • Price Action: LINC shares are trading higher by 2.08% at $6.88 on the last check Wednesday.

