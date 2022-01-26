Lincoln Educational Services Launches Dental Assistant Training In New Jersey
- Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ: LINC) has introduced a Dental Assisting career training program at the Iselin, New Jersey campus, addressing a projected gap of more than 14,000 job openings in New Jersey.
- The Iselin campus is the third Lincoln Tech campus to offer Dental Assistant career training, joining Rhode Island and Massachusetts locations.
- The Certificate-granting program can be completed in approximately 12 months, with day and evening scheduling options available.
- Upon graduation, students will be eligible to appear for the Dental Assisting National Board Exams in Radiography Health and Safety, Infection Control, and General Chairside Assisting.
- Price Action: LINC shares are trading higher by 2.08% at $6.88 on the last check Wednesday.
