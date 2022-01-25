Equifax Reveals International Expansion Of Verification Services
- Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) has expanded its verification services internationally, powered by its multi-year investment in the Equifax Cloud.
- Verification Exchange, a secure, automated cloud-based service that streamlines the process of verifying employment and income information, is now available in Australia and the U.K.
- "Our $1.5 billion investment in the Equifax Cloud is driving innovation, giving us the scalability to quickly build our verification services leadership and accelerate new product innovation for the benefit of U.K. and Australian lenders, consumers, employers, and government agencies with more international markets to follow," said CEO Mark Begor.
- Verification Exchange is currently available in the U.K., Australia, and Canada, with Equifax employment verification services in India.
- Price Action: EFX shares traded lower by 2.71% at $227.84 on the last check Tuesday.
