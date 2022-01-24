Baird Upgrades Equifax, Views Current Valuation As 'Attractive'
- Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler upgraded Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Outperform from Neutral and lowered the price target to $281 (an upside of 25%), from $290.
- The analyst cites the company's "exceptional" employment/income verification business, a "very good business" as one of three global credit bureaus and its modernized tech stack.
- Meuler mentions the cyclical outlook is favorable outside U.S. mortgage refi, while estimates already assume material U.S. refi headwinds. He views the current valuation of shares as "attractive."
- Also Read: Read Morgan Stanley' Stance On Equifax, Nielsen.
- Price Action: EFX shares traded lower by 2.51% at $219.99 on Monday's last check.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.