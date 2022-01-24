 Skip to main content

TSMC Aims To Construct Advanced Packaging Fab In Taiwan
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 9:14am   Comments
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) aims to build a new advanced packaging plant in Chiayi or Yunlin county, southern Taiwan, Digi Times Asia reports.

  • TSM is fast revising its production roadmaps to tap the budding demand for 5/3/2nm chip manufacturing.
  • Chiyai is more likely to be the fab location, the report adds.
  • Related Content: Intel To Spend $20B On Ohio Plant: Report
  • TSM now operates four advanced packaging fabs, located in Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP), Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP), and Longton in northern Taiwan, mainly engaged in bumping, advanced testing, and backend 3D packaging.
  • TSM's fifth packaging fab is now under construction at Chunan, also in northern Taiwan, with a land area 1.3 times the aggregate of the existing four. The fab will be TSM's sixth advanced packaging plant, if constructed.
  • The report adds that the mega plant is likely for commercial production in the second half of 2022, focusing on 3D stacking.
  • TSM showcased its 3D Fabric platform integrating frontend 3D stacking technology and backend 3D packaging solutions like CoWoS and InFO, turning out SoIC (system on integrated chips) products.
  • TSM's clients have their chips fabricated with advanced process nodes and packaging technologies, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), MediaTek (OTC: MDTKF), Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX) and Chinese chip designers, the report adds, citing sources.
  • Also ReadTSMC Looks To Hire Over 8,000 People In 2022
  • Price Action: TSM shares traded higher by 0.11% at $124.67 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

