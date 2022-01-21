 Skip to main content

Intel To Spend $20B On Ohio Plant: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 5:11am   Comments
  • Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) looks to spend $20 billion on a chipmaking hub on the outskirts of Columbus, Ohio, Time reports.
  • Intel will build at least two semiconductor fabrication plants. The hub will likely grow to be the world's biggest silicon-manufacturing site.
  • Intel will begin constructing two fabrication plants on a 1,000-acre site in New Albany, likely to be operational by 2025.
  • Related Content: Intel's France, Germany, Italy Plans: All You Need To Know
  • Intel will use the location as a hub to research, develop and manufacture its most advanced chips and have the option to expand to 2,000 acres and up to eight fabs.
  • The planned investment includes 3,000 permanent jobs on the 1,000-acre site in New Albany, Ohio. 
  • Intel considered 38 sites before picking New Albany, Ohio, in December. 
  • Ohio has agreed to invest $1 billion in infrastructure improvements to facilitate the factory.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) has earmarked over $40 billion for capital expenditures in 2022. Intel looks to spend up to $28 billion.
  • Price Action: INTC shares traded higher by 0.60% at $52.35 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

