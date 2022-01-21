U-Haul Acquires Land To Bring Self-Storage Facility To Danville
- AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) has acquired almost nine acres of land northwest of Riverview Drive and east of Park Avenue as part of its plan to bring a state-of-the-art U-Haul retail, moving, and self-storage facility to Danville. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The U-Haul Moving & Storage of Riverview is scheduled for completion in 2023 and will feature a multi-story building encompassing more than 100,000 square feet.
- The facility will contain at least 700 indoor, ADA-accessible self-storage rooms with climate-control options and high-tech security features.
- The facility will have a spacious retail showroom and essential services like truck and trailer sharing, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment, U-Box portable storage containers, and more.
- The company held cash and equivalents of $2.4 billion as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: UHAL shares traded lower by 2.39% at $622.44 on the last check Friday.
