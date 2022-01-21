 Skip to main content

U-Haul Acquires Land To Bring Self-Storage Facility To Danville
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 3:00pm   Comments
  • AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHALhas acquired almost nine acres of land northwest of Riverview Drive and east of Park Avenue as part of its plan to bring a state-of-the-art U-Haul retail, moving, and self-storage facility to Danville. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The U-Haul Moving & Storage of Riverview is scheduled for completion in 2023 and will feature a multi-story building encompassing more than 100,000 square feet.
  • The facility will contain at least 700 indoor, ADA-accessible self-storage rooms with climate-control options and high-tech security features.
  • The facility will have a spacious retail showroom and essential services like truck and trailer sharing, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment, U-Box portable storage containers, and more.
  • The company held cash and equivalents of $2.4 billion as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: UHAL shares traded lower by 2.39% at $622.44 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews

