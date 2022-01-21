 Skip to main content

Twitter Reorganizes Security Team: All You Need To Know
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 6:37am   Comments
Twitter Reorganizes Security Team: All You Need To Know
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) shook up the top ranks of its security team this week with the termination of the head of security and the exit of the chief information security officer, the New York Times reports.
  • Peiter Zatko, the head of security, is no longer at the company. Rinki Sethi, the chief information security officer, will depart in the coming weeks.
  • Zatko is a well-known hacker and has had a long career in government and private industry. Before Twitter, he held roles at DARPA, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Stripe.
  • Sethi previously worked with International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM), Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT).
  • The changes follow “an assessment of how the organization was being led and the impact on top priority work,” the report quoted Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.
  • Lea Kissner, Twitter’s head of privacy engineering, will become the company’s interim chief information security officer.
  • Price Action: TWTR shares traded lower by 0.89% at $36.95 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management Tech Media

