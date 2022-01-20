Here's Why Blue Apron Is Trading Higher Today
- Andrew Left's Citron Research issued a lengthy research report on Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) with a $40 price target.
- The price target implies a 443% upside to the January 19 closing price of $7.36.
- "There are hundreds of meal kit reviews online, and Blue Apron is always at the top of the list on food quality, price, and ease of use," Citron said.
- Citron acknowledges that HelloFresh SE (OTC: HLFFF) has become the dominant brand in meal kits but says that is reflected in the stock having a greater than $10 billion valuation versus Blue Apron at $160 million.
- Yet, Blue Apron has superior unit economics compared to HelloFresh with 50% higher contribution margins, Citron argues.
- On an enterprise value per customer basis, Blue Apron trades at $457 versus HelloFresh at $1,499, it added.
- Citron believes that at Blue Apron's current valuation, it has "zero fundamental downside" and could be liquidated "for a minimum" of $27 a share.
- Citron sees one of two scenarios to play out for Blue Apron: The company executes on its turnaround with stock at least $30 or is acquired at a "significant premium" by HelloFresh or a strategic buyer looking to expand into the meal kit category.
- Citron believes the company most likely to acquire Blue Apron is Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON).
- Price Action: APRN shares traded higher by 18% at $8.69 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for APRN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Oct 2020
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jul 2020
|Canaccord Genuity
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for APRN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas