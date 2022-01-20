 Skip to main content

Here's Why Blue Apron Is Trading Higher Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 12:28pm   Comments
Here's Why Blue Apron Is Trading Higher Today
  • Andrew Left's Citron Research issued a lengthy research report on Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) with a $40 price target. 
  • The price target implies a 443% upside to the January 19 closing price of $7.36.
  • "There are hundreds of meal kit reviews online, and Blue Apron is always at the top of the list on food quality, price, and ease of use," Citron said. 
  • Citron acknowledges that HelloFresh SE (OTC: HLFFF) has become the dominant brand in meal kits but says that is reflected in the stock having a greater than $10 billion valuation versus Blue Apron at $160 million. 
  • Yet, Blue Apron has superior unit economics compared to HelloFresh with 50% higher contribution margins, Citron argues. 
  • On an enterprise value per customer basis, Blue Apron trades at $457 versus HelloFresh at $1,499, it added. 
  • Citron believes that at Blue Apron's current valuation, it has "zero fundamental downside" and could be liquidated "for a minimum" of $27 a share. 
  • Citron sees one of two scenarios to play out for Blue Apron: The company executes on its turnaround with stock at least $30 or is acquired at a "significant premium" by HelloFresh or a strategic buyer looking to expand into the meal kit category.
  • Citron believes the company most likely to acquire Blue Apron is Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON).
  • Price Action: APRN shares traded higher by 18% at $8.69 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for APRN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Oct 2020Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
Jul 2020Canaccord GenuityUpgradesHoldBuy

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

