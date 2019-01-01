QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Blue Apron Holdings Inc is a United States-based company involved in discovering new recipes, ingredients, and cooking techniques to prepare meals which are sent along with fresh, seasonal ingredients, directly to customers. The company offers its customers two flexible plans, 2?Serving Plan and 4-Serving Plan. Its recipes are accompanied by printed and digital content, including how-to-cook instructions and the stories of its suppliers and specialty ingredients. The company also sells wine, cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.670-0.930 -0.2600
REV110.000M107.007M-2.993M

Blue Apron Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blue Apron Hldgs (APRN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE: APRN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blue Apron Hldgs's (APRN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Blue Apron Hldgs (APRN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE: APRN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.50 expecting APRN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.59% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Blue Apron Hldgs (APRN)?

A

The stock price for Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE: APRN) is $5.39 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blue Apron Hldgs (APRN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blue Apron Hldgs.

Q

When is Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) reporting earnings?

A

Blue Apron Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Blue Apron Hldgs (APRN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blue Apron Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Blue Apron Hldgs (APRN) operate in?

A

Blue Apron Hldgs is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NYSE.