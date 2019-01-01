|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.670
|-0.930
|-0.2600
|REV
|110.000M
|107.007M
|-2.993M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE: APRN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Blue Apron Hldgs’s space includes: Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC), Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD), Kroger (NYSE:KR), Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO).
The latest price target for Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE: APRN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.50 expecting APRN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.59% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE: APRN) is $5.39 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Blue Apron Hldgs.
Blue Apron Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Blue Apron Hldgs.
Blue Apron Hldgs is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NYSE.