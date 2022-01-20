 Skip to main content

Tencent Emerges As China's Most Valuable Private Company: Hurun Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 9:42am   Comments
  • Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) tops China's most valuable private company list in 2021, according to the Hurun Report. Tencent heads the list with a valuation of $609 billion.
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) dropped to third place.
  • The Hurun Research Institute has released the list of the Top 500 China non-state-controlled enterprises ranked according to their value.
  • Semi-conductor giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) was second with a value of $577 billion.
  • The valuation of ByteDance Ltd tripled in 2021, rising to the fourth position. 
  • Battery-maker CATL entered the top 10 for the first time, with its value rising 2.5 times to $233 billion.
  • The report notes that healthcare and energy grew significantly, becoming the top two sectors.
  • As per the report, 88% are listed companies. Among them, 27 companies are listed in the U.S.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 6.50% at $136.06 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

