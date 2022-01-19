How Tencent Aims To Dodge China's Tech Crackdown
- China's campaign to rein in rival giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and Meituan (OTC: MPNGY) has prompted Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) to adopt a more subtle investment strategy by focusing on overseas expansion, Financial Times reports.
- As it navigates a murky regulatory landscape at home, Tencent is expanding abroad, with 44 deals in 2021, up from 17 in 2020, across industries like gaming, e-commerce, health care and fintech.
- Tencent hired aggressively in Singapore to ride the southeast Asian tech wave.
- Related Content: Read What Stifel Thinks Of Tencent's Stake Divestment In JD
- Tencent's largest shareholder, Prosus, just raised $5.25 billion of new debt last week for purposes "including acquisitions and investments."
- Tencent increased its stake in Finnish mobile game company Supercell in the past weeks and invested in Monzo, the British online bank.
- "Going forward, we expect [Tencent] to invest less in platform companies to avoid the impression of forming [alliances] through investments, which is seen as problematic under China's anti-monopoly focus," said Bo Pei, of US Tiger Securities.
- Tencent’s investments in 2021 rose to a record 270 from 174 the prior year, but there are signs of its outlays beginning to slow.
- In the fourth quarter, Tencent’s China deals totaled just one-third of the number done in the first quarter.
- Several venture capitalists admitted that Tencent had recently asked to leave its name off the press releases that start-ups issue to tout new funding rounds, pointing to the recent fundraisings for product design tool Lanhu and enterprise software provider XSKY.
- Tencent denied there had been any change to its investment strategy.
- Price Action: TCEHY shares were up 3.12% at $57.74 midday Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media Best of Benzinga