Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Netflix, IBM, Rivian, Apple And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story says that just because January may turn out badly for the markets, the doesn't necessarily predict how the rest of 2022 will unfold.

Other featured articles discuss the anticipation surrounding IBM's earnings report and why one analyst is bullish on Netflix.

Also, an electric-truck maker's stock continues to plunge and why Wells Fargo has raised its price target for Apple.

"A Rough January Doesn’t Mean a Lost Year. Where the Deals Are in the Stock Market," by Al Root says that a tough first month doesn’t have to portend doom—though it does raise the odds of a bad year.

Eric Savitz writes about International Business Machines Corp's (NYSE: IBM) anticipated report of fourth-quarter earnings after the close of trading Monday, its first financial update since completing the spinoff of Kyndryl, its former IT managed- services business in "IBM Reports Its Earnings Monday. Management’s Forecasts Will Be Key."

"Netflix Stock Selloff Seems ‘Overcooked,’ Says This Longtime Bearish Analyst," by Sabrina Escobar says that after months of rating Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) a Sell in opposition to the rest of Wall Street, Benchmark Group analyst Matthew Harrigan finally sees upside for shares of the streaming giant.

In "Rivian Stock Is Falling and Wall Street Isn’t Helping," Al Root looks at how stock in electric-truck startup Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been decimated in the first weeks of 2022, and dazed investors must be wondering what, if anything, can turn the investing tide.

Jack Denton writes about Wells Fargo raising its price target for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock to $205 a share from $165 — implying some 25% upside in "Apple Stock Gets a Big Target Price Boost. Supply-Chain Problems Are Improving."

See Also: Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: ViacomCBS, Ford, Meta, Netflix, Microsoft, Tesla And More

Also in this week's Barron's:

This Fed Meeting Is Crucial. Future Rate Hikes Are Just the Start.

Wall Street: $100 Oil Might Just Be the Beginning

Booster Doses Reduce Hospitalizations From Omicron, CDC Says

More Proxy Battles Are Ending With Deals, Not Votes

Where to Find Stock Bargains Amid the Tech Wreckage

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter