Hain Celestial Appoints Chris Bellairs As Finance Chief
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 8:57am   Comments
  • Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAINhas appointed Chris Bellairs to the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective February 4, 2022.
  • Bellairs will succeed Javier Idrovo, who has announced his intention to resign to pursue another opportunity.
  • Idrovo will continue to serve as CFO until February 4, 2022, to assist with the transition.
  • Before joining Hain Celestial, Bellairs served as the CFO of Stone Brewing, a California-based craft brewery.
  • Outlook: Hain Celestial also stated that it expects to report Q2 FY22 adjusted net sales to decline 1% - 3%.
  • The company sees 1H Adjusted EBITDA down 8.5% - 9.5%, slightly below its previously issued guidance of a mid-single-digit percentage decrease, driven by industry-wide inflation, supply chain, and labor challenges.
  • Hain Celestial will announce its Q2 results on February 3, 2022.
  • Price Action: HAIN shares are trading lower by 1.98% at $39.60 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

