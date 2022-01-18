Hain Celestial Appoints Chris Bellairs As Finance Chief
- Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) has appointed Chris Bellairs to the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective February 4, 2022.
- Bellairs will succeed Javier Idrovo, who has announced his intention to resign to pursue another opportunity.
- Idrovo will continue to serve as CFO until February 4, 2022, to assist with the transition.
- Before joining Hain Celestial, Bellairs served as the CFO of Stone Brewing, a California-based craft brewery.
- Outlook: Hain Celestial also stated that it expects to report Q2 FY22 adjusted net sales to decline 1% - 3%.
- The company sees 1H Adjusted EBITDA down 8.5% - 9.5%, slightly below its previously issued guidance of a mid-single-digit percentage decrease, driven by industry-wide inflation, supply chain, and labor challenges.
- Hain Celestial will announce its Q2 results on February 3, 2022.
- Price Action: HAIN shares are trading lower by 1.98% at $39.60 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Management Movers Trading Ideas