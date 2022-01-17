 Skip to main content

Apple App Store Analysis: Netflix And Disney+ Heat Up, AT&T's HBO Max Catches Fire
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 17, 2022 12:01pm   Comments
The streaming wars are heating up ahead of earnings season.

AT&T Inc's (NYSE: T) HBO Max app surged higher at the beginning of the month, passing both Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ in the Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) app store.

The HBO Max streaming app has continued to trend higher in recent days and now sits atop the "Top Free Apps" section in the app store. 

People may have spent more time engaging with streaming content over the long weekend as the Netflix and Disney+ apps have also been trending higher, according to data from SimilarWeb.

At the end of last week, Netflix was holding down the 17th spot and Disney+ was right behind it, ranked 18th. After moving higher during the weekend, Netflix is now ranked 12th. Disney's streaming app also trended higher and jumped Netflix, claiming the 11th spot in the Apple app store.

See Also: Netflix Is Raising Subscription Prices: Here's What You Need To Know

Why It's Important: Netflix and Disney+ remain the leaders in the streaming space, but HBO Max continues to lead the app store battle in 2022. AT&T will look to take a bigger bite of the streaming market as it ramps up content this year.

Last week, Netflix announced it was raising its U.S. monthly subscription prices by $1 to $2 per month depending on the plan.

Investors won't have to wait long for further updates from the companies. Netflix will kick off streaming earnings season when it announces results after the market closes on Thursday.

AT&T is set to announce its fourth-quarter financial results before the market opens on Jan. 26 and Disney is scheduled to announce its results after the market closes on Feb. 6.

Photo: Blake Patterson from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: App Store Apple App Store Disney PlusNews Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

