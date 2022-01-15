 Skip to main content

Highly Anticipated Apple AR/VR HeadSet May Not Be Released Until 2023; Technical Issues Are To Blame
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 15, 2022 11:45am   Comments
Highly Anticipated Apple AR/VR HeadSet May Not Be Released Until 2023; Technical Issues Are To Blame

Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) much anticipated AR/VR headset could be delayed until 2023.

According to a recent report, the headset is now expected to be launched next year due to delays caused by continuing development issues.

The product is facing challenges related to overheating, cameras, and software, which have made it difficult to stay on track with the initial production plan.

Investors have high hopes for the Apple VR/AR headset product because it would mark Apple's entry into an entirely new product category. 

Also See: Apple Continues To Bleed Talent As Microsoft Snags Up Key Chip Architect

The headset is expected to compete against Facebook Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FB) Oculus and Sony Group Corp.’s (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation VR, among others.

It was reported in March that Apple’s AR/VR headset could be launched in 2022, followed by augmented reality glasses by 2025. 

According to the report, the tech giant hasn’t discussed the headset publicly, but the product has been years in the making and has already been previously delayed.

A recent Benzinga report explained why the rumored AR-focused Apple Glasses have not yet been released to consumers.
 

