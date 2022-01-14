Nemaura Medical Launches Miboko – A New Metabolic Health Program

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing noninvasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announced the launch of Miboko for employers and insurers. Miboko is a new metabolic health program using a non-invasive glucose sensor along with an AI mobile application. The company, aligned with the general trend in consumer digital health care, aims to achieve broad adoption of Miboko as a form of preventative medicine for a wide user base. “Introducing Miboko to the population at-large through employers and insurers will allow Nemaura to reach a much wider audience in much faster fashion than solely relying on a direct-to-consumer campaign, and in the Western world, these institutions are the most reliable gateway toward wider adoption of preventative health maintenance practices,” said Nemaura CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury. “Being aware of one’s metabolic health and how the body uniquely regulates sugar is key to one’s health. Patients, of course, want to be as informed as possible about their health, and employers and insurers are also aligned with patients in that regard, given the massive productivity losses and health care costs at stake on a larger scale across their employee and insured base, respectively. Miboko can help address this substantial market opportunity through our non-invasive, revolutionary approach to health care.”

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/1gW5X

About Nemaura Medical Inc.

Nemaura is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT(R) and proBEAT(TM). sugarBEAT, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (“CGM”) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital health care subscription service and has been launched in the U.S. as a general wellness product as part of its BEAT diabetes program that is currently undergoing pilot studies. Additionally, Nemaura has launched Miboko, a new program using a non-invasive glucose sensor along with an AI mobile application that helps a user understand how certain foods and lifestyle habits can impact one’s overall metabolic health and well-being. Nemaura believes that up to half the population could benefit from a sensor and program that monitors metabolic health and well-being. The company sits at the intersection of the global type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023. For more information, please visit www.NemauraMedical.com.

