 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bausch Health's Eye-Care Spin-Off Entity Files For $100M IPO
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2022 9:15am   Comments
Share:
Bausch Health's Eye-Care Spin-Off Entity Files For $100M IPO

Bausch & Lomb Corp filed S-1 for its initial public offering, nearly 1.5 years after its parent company, Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) said it would spin off the eye-care company.

  • The company said it plans to raise $100 million in its IPO. It didn't disclose the number of shares, according to the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.
  • On August 6, 2020, Bausch Health said it planned a spin-off of the eye-care business from its core pharmaceutical operations. 
  • Also See: Bausch Health Misses On Q2 Sales, Cuts FY21 Outlook, Plans IPO For Medical Aesthetics Business.
  • Bausch Health plans to sell Bausch & Lomb shares through its wholly-owned subsidiary, which will retain all proceeds from the sale. Bausch Health will remain the majority owner of the new public company.
  • Bausch & Lomb made $2.76 billion in revenue in the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and $131 million in profit.
  • The company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol BLCO.
  • Price Action: BHC shares are up 2.43% at $27.40 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BHC)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bausch Files For Eye Health Unit IPO, LumiraDx Antigen Test Can Detect Omicron, Molecular Partners Discloses Fund Stake
Jim Cramer's Top Stocks For 2022: Eli Lilly, Honeywell And More
4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Health Care Financing Offerings IPOs Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com