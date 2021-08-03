 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bausch Health Misses On Q2 Sales, Cuts FY21 Outlook, Plans IPO For Medical Aesthetics Business

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 8:56am   Comments
Share:
Bausch Health Misses On Q2 Sales, Cuts FY21 Outlook, Plans IPO For Medical Aesthetics Business
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) has reported Q2 revenues of $2.1 billion, +26% Y/Y, and missing the consensus of $2.12 billion. Revenue increased organically by $380 million, or 23% Y/Y.
  • Higher sales were primarily attributable to higher volumes resulting from the positive impacts of the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company said.
  • It posted an operating loss of $270 million higher than $27 million a year ago, primarily driven by settlement of certain litigation matters, an increase in SG&A expenses.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $826 million from $622 in Q2 2020.
  • FY21 Guidance: Bausch Health revised its revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook for the year primarily due to the divestiture of Amoun, the impact of a recall of certain Consumer products.
  • It sees sales of $8.4 – $8.6 billion (consensus $8.64 billion ) compared to previous guidance of $8.6 billion – $8.8 billion.
  • It expects adjusted EBITDA of $3.35 billion – $3.50 billion, down from the earlier outlook of $3.4 billion – $3.55 billion.
  • BHC repaid the debt by $500 million in the first half of 2021 using the cash generated from operations; Bausch Health has no debt maturities until 2025.
  • Concurrently, Bausch Health said it planned to pursue an initial public offering of its Solta Medical business, which sells medical aesthetic drugs such as skin rejuvenation products. The move comes as BHC undertakes efforts to reduce debt. 
  • The IPO is anticipated in Q4 of 2021 or 1H of 2022.
  • Solta, which had 2020 revenues of $253 million, is part of Bausch's ortho dermatologic business.
  • Price Action: BHC shares are down 5.70% at $27.96 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo by Gedesby1989 from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BHC)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi Buys Translate Bio In $3.2B Deal, Lilly's Q2 Earnings Disappoint, Bausch To Spin Off Medical Aesthetics Business
Earnings Outlook For Bausch Health Companies
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Bausch Health Companies
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Bausch Health Companies
Analyzing Bausch Health Companies's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings M&A News Guidance Short Ideas Health Care IPOs Movers Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com