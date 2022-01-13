5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

TransDigm Group

(NYSE: TDG) Director Raymond Laubenthal disposed a total of 20473 shares at an average price of $663.00. The insider received $6,630,000.00 as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Truist Securities recently upgraded TransDigm from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $600 to $786.

Truist Securities recently upgraded TransDigm from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $600 to $786. What TransDigm Group Does: TransDigm manufactures and services a diverse set of components for commercial and military aircraft. The firm organizes itself in three segments: a power and control segment, an airframe segment, and a non-aviation segment.

AMC Entertainment

(NYSE: AMC) Chairman, President and CEO Adam Aron sold a total of 312500 shares at an average price of $22.85. The insider received $7,139,375.00 from selling those shares. What’s Happening: The company’s shares dropped around 2% over the past month.

The company’s shares dropped around 2% over the past month. What AMC Entertainment Does: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates or has interests in theatres located in the United States and Europe.

Genpact

(NYSE: G) Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary Heather White sold a total of 27846 shares at an average price of $52.14. The insider received $1,451,851.98 as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Genpact recently announced the acquisition of Hoodoo Digital.

Genpact recently announced the acquisition of Hoodoo Digital. What Genpact Does: Genpact Ltd is a provider of business process management services. Clients are industry verticals and operate in banking and financial services, insurance, capital markets, consumer product goods, life sciences, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, healthcare, and high-tech.

Box

(NYSE: BOX) Chief Financial Officer Dylan Smith sold a total of 15000 shares at an average price of $25.28. The insider received $379,200.00 from selling those shares. What’s Happening: RBC Capital recently upgraded Box from Underperform to Sector Perform.

RBC Capital recently upgraded Box from Underperform to Sector Perform. What Box Does: Box is a cloud-based content services platform that provides cloud-based storage and workflow collaboration services for enterprise customers.

Robinhood Markets