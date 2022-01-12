 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Tesla Shares Raced Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 12, 2022 4:29pm   Comments
Share:
Why Tesla Shares Raced Higher Today

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) surged higher Wednesday following a CnEVPost report suggesting the company's Giga Shanghai factory accounted for 51.7% of global deliveries in 2021.

According to the report, Tesla Giga Shanghai delivered 484,130 units in 2021, representing an increase of 235% year-over-year. The CnEVPost report attributes the information "to data provided by the company."

Related Link: Tesla Saw 52% Of 2021 Global Deliveries From Giga Shanghai Alone

Tesla's Shanghai factory exported 160,000 vehicles last year in order to meet demand in more than 10 countries.

The company's China sales reached 70,847 units in December, representing an increase of 197.6% year-over-year, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association.

Tesla's 2021 deliveries in China were about 321,000 units, representing an increase of about 133% year-over-year.

"The performance of the locally produced Model Y is behind the significant growth in Tesla's deliveries in China," CnEVPost reports.

See Also: What's Going On With Kidpik Shares Today?

TSLA Price Action: Tesla has traded as low as $539.49 and as high as $1,243.49 over a 52-week period.

The stock closed up 3.93% at $1,106.22 on Wednesday.

Photo: courtesy of Tesla.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla Chart Shows A Breakout, Will It Be Another Fakeout?
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
What Are Whales Doing With Tesla
Ford Can't Compete With Tesla Despite Doubling F-150 Lightning Production: Analyst
EXCLUSIVE: 'I Don't Want To Be Elon Musk' Or The Tesla Of Weed, Says Tilray CEO
EXCLUSIVE: Unusual Whales Creates 'Nancy Pelosi ETF' So You Can Track Her Trades
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Retail Sales Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com