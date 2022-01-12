What's Going On With Kidpik Shares Today?

Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ: PIK) is continuing to trade higher on abnormally-high volume Wednesday, following a strong move yesterday.

Kidpik's average session volume is about 704,000 over a 100-day period, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Wednesday's trading volume has already exceeded 26 million at publication time.

The stock seemed to surge higher Tuesday following bullish Twitter commentary from one of the more popular members of the "FinTwit" community, @MrZackMorris.

The FinTwit trader is known for targeting low-float stocks with high short interest. He highlighted Kidpik's low float size yesterday.

Remember when IMTE was a 300k float and went from $3 to $42 in one day on no news? $PIK is 110k float — Zack Morris (@MrZackMorris) January 11, 2022

He noted that the total float is merely 110,000, however, Kidpik's float is 2.769 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

@MrZackMorris also told his followers that he hasn't sold any shares of Kidpik and can see the stock reaching $20 per share "easily."

$PIK Sold zero shares today. $10 is a super low PT on this because there’s no float. Can see $20+ easily but always move your stop losses up and don’t cry to me when you are chasing at $15. Word is bond — Zack Morris (@MrZackMorris) January 11, 2022

He has followed up those tweets with more bullish commentary today.

Kidpik is a subscription-based e-commerce company.

PIK Price Action: KidPik has traded as low as $4.30 and as high as $10.48 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 14.6% at $6.93 at time of publication.