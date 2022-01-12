Why Ginkgo Bioworks Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) is trading higher Wednesday after the company reported preliminary unaudited 2021 revenue highlights and a business review.

Ginkgo Bioworks said it expects to meet or exceed its key 2021 full-year targets for the commencement of new cell programs and revenue from its cell programming and biosecurity offerings based on its preliminary unaudited estimates.

Ginkgo Bioworks said preliminary unaudited Foundry revenue is expected to exceed the previously disclosed outlook of $100 million for full-year 2021 and preliminary unaudited Biosecurity revenue is expected to exceed the previously disclosed outlook of $110 million.

The company also said it met its goal to add at least 30 new programs in 2021.

Ginkgo Bioworks announced that it expects to report audited fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results in March.

DNA Price Action: Ginkgo Bioworks has traded as low as $6.13 and as high as $15.86 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 5.42% at $7.20 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Ginkgo Bioworks.