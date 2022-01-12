 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Ginkgo Bioworks Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 12, 2022 9:22am   Comments
Share:
Why Ginkgo Bioworks Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) is trading higher Wednesday after the company reported preliminary unaudited 2021 revenue highlights and a business review.

Ginkgo Bioworks said it expects to meet or exceed its key 2021 full-year targets for the commencement of new cell programs and revenue from its cell programming and biosecurity offerings based on its preliminary unaudited estimates.

Ginkgo Bioworks said preliminary unaudited Foundry revenue is expected to exceed the previously disclosed outlook of $100 million for full-year 2021 and preliminary unaudited Biosecurity revenue is expected to exceed the previously disclosed outlook of $110 million.

The company also said it met its goal to add at least 30 new programs in 2021.

Ginkgo Bioworks announced that it expects to report audited fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results in March.

See Also: 15 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

DNA Price Action: Ginkgo Bioworks has traded as low as $6.13 and as high as $15.86 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 5.42% at $7.20 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Ginkgo Bioworks.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DNA)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 7, 2022
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks Hitting New 52-Week Lows Today
58 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com