DraftKings Joins Hand With Oregon Lottery To Launch Online Sports Betting
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 2:08pm   Comments
  • DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) said it will become the official sportsbook provider of the Oregon Lottery.
  • Pursuant to the agreement, DraftKings Sportsbook will replace the current Scoreboard app.
  • The transition is set to begin on January 18, and current Scoreboard customers will be able to create a DraftKings account and transfer their existing funds at that time.
  • DraftKings noted bettors will still have access to transaction histories, account information, and the withdrawal facility for six months post-transition. In addition, any open bets in Scoreboard accounts will remain until settled.
  • DraftKings' deal with the Oregon Lottery marks the second exclusive lottery agreement for the company after the New Hampshire Lottery deal in 2019.
  • Price Action: DKNG shares are trading lower by 1.65% at $26.50 on the last check Wednesday.

