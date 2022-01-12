 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bon Natural Life Bags Initial Purchase Order From Chongqing Fudoudou Technology For FeatherPure Gel
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 11:14am   Comments
Share:
Bon Natural Life Bags Initial Purchase Order From Chongqing Fudoudou Technology For FeatherPure Gel
  • Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ: BONhas received an initial purchase order from Chongqing Fudoudou Technology Co Limited for its FeatherPure Women's Personal Care Gel. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Chongqing Fudoudou Technology Co is a subsidiary of Chongqing Jingfubao Trading Co Limited (JFB).
  • The company has begun delivering products to JFB and has received full advance payment for the initial order. The next purchase order will be determined and negotiated based on market feedback and demand. 
  • FeatherPure is a female personal care product that leverages human micro-bio technologies with BON's proprietary stachyose and apple extract formulation.
  • Bon Natural Life expects FeatherPure to bring about $3 million in revenue in the next two years.
  • Price Action: BON shares are trading higher by 3.99% at $3.65 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BON)

8 Materials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com