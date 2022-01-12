Bon Natural Life Bags Initial Purchase Order From Chongqing Fudoudou Technology For FeatherPure Gel
- Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ: BON) has received an initial purchase order from Chongqing Fudoudou Technology Co Limited for its FeatherPure Women's Personal Care Gel. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- Chongqing Fudoudou Technology Co is a subsidiary of Chongqing Jingfubao Trading Co Limited (JFB).
- The company has begun delivering products to JFB and has received full advance payment for the initial order. The next purchase order will be determined and negotiated based on market feedback and demand.
- FeatherPure is a female personal care product that leverages human micro-bio technologies with BON's proprietary stachyose and apple extract formulation.
- Bon Natural Life expects FeatherPure to bring about $3 million in revenue in the next two years.
- Price Action: BON shares are trading higher by 3.99% at $3.65 on the last check Wednesday.
