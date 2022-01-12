 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 9:46am   Comments
Share:
5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

  1. Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) - P/E: 5.29
  2. Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) - P/E: 8.18
  3. Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) - P/E: 8.69
  4. Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) - P/E: 7.26
  5. Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) - P/E: 3.36

Louisiana-Pacific has reported Q3 earnings per share at 3.87, which has decreased by 18.35% compared to Q2, which was 4.74. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.19%, which has decreased by 0.09% from last quarter's yield of 1.28%.

Covenant Logistics Group saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.96 in Q2 to 1.02 now. Atkore's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 4.39, whereas in Q3, they were at 3.96. Castor Maritime has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.16, which has increased by 128.57% compared to Q2, which was 0.07. Cornerstone Building saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.67 in Q2 to 0.39 now.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (LPX + CVLG)

Covenant Logistics Inks Letter Of Intent For 50 Nikola Zero-Emission Vehicles
Wolfe Research Downgrades Trucking Sector To Underweight; Adjusts Ratings For Related Stocks
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 6, 2022
Louisiana-Pacific Plans For New SmartSide ExpertFinish Facility
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector
Notable Louisiana-Pacific Insider Trades $360K In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com