 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 10:16am   Comments
Share:
5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the technology sector:

  1. HP (NYSE:HPQ) - P/E: 7.31
  2. GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) - P/E: 4.61
  3. Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) - P/E: 6.91
  4. Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) - P/E: 6.59
  5. Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) - P/E: 2.78

This quarter, HP experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.0 in Q3 and is now 0.94. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.19%, which has increased by 0.53% from last quarter's yield of 2.66%.

Most recently, GoPro reported earnings per share at 0.34, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.12. Most recently, Dell Technologies reported earnings per share at 2.37, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 2.24. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.75%, which has increased by 1.44% from 2.31% in the previous quarter.

Hewlett Packard saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.47 in Q3 to 0.52 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.29%, which has increased by 0.16% from 3.13% last quarter.

Sigmatron International has been featured as a value stock. Sigmatron International's Q2 EPS sits at 0.69, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1).

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (HPQ + GPRO)

Bernstein Upgrades Dell Technologies On Earnings Potential: What's Next?
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
AMD Previews 30 New Products At CES 2022: What You Need To Know
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
This Company's Drones Could End Up Helping First Responders Detect Hazards and Provide Better Public Safety
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com